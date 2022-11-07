VALPARAISO, Ind. — In reaching the Missouri Valley Conference Women’s Soccer Tournament championship match, Murray State defeated three teams that had beaten the Racers during the regular season.

In front of it Sunday with a bid to the NCAA Tournament at stake was Missouri State, who was the best team in The Valley nearly all of the regular season, until losing the top seed on the final Sunday of play. And one of the losses that helped cause this was at the hands of the Racers in Springfield, Missouri.