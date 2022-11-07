VALPARAISO, Ind. — In reaching the Missouri Valley Conference Women’s Soccer Tournament championship match, Murray State defeated three teams that had beaten the Racers during the regular season.
In front of it Sunday with a bid to the NCAA Tournament at stake was Missouri State, who was the best team in The Valley nearly all of the regular season, until losing the top seed on the final Sunday of play. And one of the losses that helped cause this was at the hands of the Racers in Springfield, Missouri.
Simply, the Bears played like the best team in The Valley, owning a huge advantage in shots that finally paid dividends with a goal about 10 minutes into the second half in a 1-0 win that ended the Racers’ Cinderella run at 7-12-3.
Hailey Chambliss gave Missouri State (12-6-2) its winning score with 34:39 left in the second half. This came after the Bears outshot the Racers, 6-0, in the first half. For the match, the Bears outshot the Racers 10-2 in shots on goal and 21-7 overall.
As she had in Thursday’s 1-0 win over host Valparaiso, Murray State keeper Jamie Skarupsky did what she could to keep her team in the match. Under fire all day, the redshirt senior recorded nine saves Sunday.
The loss also was the first for Murray State in conference title matches. Before Sunday, the Racers were 4-0 in such situations, having won all of those titles in the Ohio Valley Conference. This year marked Murray State’s first in the league known as The Valley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.