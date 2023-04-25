NORMAL, Ill. — In a postseason tournament, while the ultimate goal, of course, is to win, the next most important thing is to win a game/match.
In its first appearance in the Missouri Valley Conference Tennis Championship this past weekend, that is exactly what Murray State was able to do. It also was a most satisfying accomplishment for the Racers as they defeated one of the teams to whom it had lost during the regular season.
This time, on the campus of Illinois State University, it was the fifth-seeded Racers getting the best of fourth-seeded Illinois-Chicago by the closest of margins, 4-3 (matches). The run would end Saturday with a 4-0 loss to the top-seeded host team (unbeaten during the regular season) on Saturday, but it seemed the team was definitely emerging with a measure of satisfaction for what it accomplished.
“I believe this was one of our best matches from start to finish. We played some incredible doubles and it set the tone for the rest of the match. We didn’t have any mental mistakes and the girls competed their hearts out from the first until the last ball,” said head coach Jorge Caetano to Murray State Athletics Communications of Friday’s win, which marked the 100th of his coaching career.
“We knew it was going to come down to a couple of points here and there and we were able to execute well under pressure and get the win over a strong UIC team.”
In tournament tennis, the winner is determined when a team wins four matches. Doubles counts for only one match, even though three matches are played.
The day’s doubles point was earned as Murray State swept all three of those matches. The team of Emma Honore/Natalie Slezakova handled UIC’s Agnes Gustafson/Ana Jover, 6-2 and Annika Pschorr/Sarah Bureau took care of UIC’s Tamara Malazonia/Cora-Ly von Dungern, 6-1. One other match was being played but was stopped after Murray State had already secured the two wins.
This meant that all that the Racers had to do was secure three wins in the singles matches and that is exactly what they did.
Pschorr won her sixth straight singles match and did the way she had won most of the others, going three sets. She finally got past Malazonia, 8-6, 4-6, 6-3. Slezakova took an easier route with Jover, a straight-sets 6-0, 6-4 triumph, and Paola Campigotto, who supplied some crucial singles wins this season, did it again by outlasting von Dungern, 6-1, 8-6, 6-2.
Bureau went three sets before falling to Gustafson, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.
There was a reason Illinois State’s Redbirds had been far and away the best team in The Valley all season and it was displayed in Saturday’s semifinal match with the Racers. However, Murray State did show that it could play with the Redbirds.
The team of Bureau/Pschorr showed that with an impressive 6-0 shutout of Illinois State’s Alexandra Abyasova/Silvia Pomarolli. Still, the Redbirds came back to take the other two matches as Honore/Slezakova fell to Illinois State’s Tara Damnjanovic/Tijana Zlatanovic, 6-1, and Campigotto/Marit Kreugel were defeated, 6-3, by Redbirds Elena Jankulovska/Nevena Kolarevic to give the doubles point to the host team.
In singles, Zlatanovic defeated Bureau, 6-2, 6-3, and Pschorr’s streak ended at seven with a 6-4, 6-3 loss to Kolarevic. The other Redbirds match win came via default.
However, there were three matches that did not reach their conclusion in which the Racers were doing more than well.
Campigotto was leading Pomarolli, having won the first set, 6-4, and was only trailing 4-3 in the second set when that match was stopped. Honore had just tied her match with Abyasova, winning the second set, 6-0, after falling by a 6-3 score in the first set. Abyasova had, however, taken a 3-0 lead in the third set.
Slezakova, though, was having the best day for Murray State as she had won the first set, 6-4, over Damnjanovic and had a 3-1 lead in Set 2 when the signal to stop that match was given.
