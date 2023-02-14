NASHVILLE — Murray State track and field closed the final tune-up meet with two program records at the Music City Indoor Challenge, Friday and Saturday.
The Racers saw another record-breaking from Brooke Misukonis as she updated her pole vault record by clearing the 3.92m (12’ 10.25”) bar. She broke the program’s record (3.89/12’ 10.25”) she set in 2020.
Misukonis’s pole vault jump is the Racers’ second program record-breaking performance of the weekend as Kayla Bell broke the 400m record on the first day of the meet.
“We talk about performances being contagious and this weekend was a perfect example of that,” said Racers Head Coach Adam Kiesler. “Brooke broke her own school record today with still a bar or two left out there.”
Murray State saw another personal best performance from Teliyah James, who placed fourth in the 60m dash with a time of 7.50 seconds, making her the second all-time best performer of the event.
“From here until the championships we look to get everyone on the same page,” said Kiesler.
“If we can accomplish that we will enter the meet feeling pretty good and we will let the results speak for themselves.”
The Missouri Valley Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships will be held in Chicago, Feb. 26-27.
