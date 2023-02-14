Misukonis

Murray State's Brooke Misukonis updated her school pole vault record by clearing the 3.92m (12' 10.25") bar this past weekend in Nashville. She broke the program's record (3.89/12' 10.25") she set in 2020.

 Murray State Athletics photo

NASHVILLE — Murray State track and field closed the final tune-up meet with two program records at the Music City Indoor Challenge, Friday and Saturday.

