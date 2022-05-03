NASHVILLE — It’s that time of the spring when every track & field team wants to peak.
The Murray State women’s team is doing that and more after a great set of performances over the weekend at the Music City Challenge, hosted at the Vanderbilt Complex in Nashville.
Highlighted by a record-breaking pole vault performance by Brooke Misukonis, the Racers are peaking across the roster as they get ready to host the Ohio Valley Conference Outdoor Championships beginning May 11 in Murray.
“That’s what our goal is, to see our athletes round into top form going into the conference meet,” said Racer Head Coach Adam Kiesler. “The results from the Vandy meet show we are and we’re very happy about it. The energy our team brought to each and every event this season just shows the growth we are experiencing in our team. Our kids are very excited to host the OVC Championships.”
Out of Bloomington, Illinois, Misukonis broke her own MSU pole vault record at Vandy with an effort of 3.90 meters (12 feet, 9.5 inches) as she bested her 2019 leap of 3.70 (12 feet. 1.5 inches). Her vault in Nashville is the second-best this spring in the OVC.
Meet Notes
• Meghan Fletcher recorded the OVC-leading high jump of 1.73m.
• Maria Bangala won the Vandy meet 400m event with a time of 54.88 and moved into top-5 all-time at MSU.
• MSU’s 4x100m team of Hannah Malone, Teliyah James, JaKayla McSwain and Rachel Hagans had a time of 45.20, the best this season in the OVC.
• MSU’s 4x400m team of Maria Bangala, LaMiah Campbell, JaKayla McSwain and Kayla Bell had a time of 3:41.7 which is tops in the OVC.
• Malone and Hagans moved up to second and third in the OVC in the 200m run with times of 23.75 and 23.79.
• Hagans and James had PR’s in the 100m with times of 11.71 and 11.74 to move into third and fourth place in the OVC.
• Amyah Davis and Jordan Marshall each had PR’s in the 100m hurdles on times of 14.08 and 14.44 for fourth and eighth in the OVC.
• LaMiah Campbell’s time of 2:09 in the 800m moved her up to fourth this spring in the OVC.
