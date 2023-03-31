BATON ROUGE, La. — When Louisiana State faces Virginia Tech tonight in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Final Four, Murray State fans may spot a familiar face on the Tiger bench.
Daphne Mitchell is a former Murray State assistant. She was the recruiting coordinator for former Head Coach Rob Cross for two seasons, 2013-14 and 2014-15.
Mitchell is the second former Murray State assistant to have a direct involvement in this season’s Final Fours on either the men’s or women’s sides. Former Billy Kennedy assistant Dusty May will lead his Florida Atlantic team into the men’s Final Four in Houston on Saturday against fellow first-team competitor San Diego State.
Upon departing Murray State, Mitchell landed at Big 12 powerhouse Baylor, where current Tigers Head Coach Kim Mulkey was building the Bears into the top program in the nation. Mitchell spent six years at the Waco, Texas campus, assisting with recruiting, film, social media, scouting and game preparation, according to WAFB CBS9 in Baton Rouge.
Mulkey then brought Mitchell with her to be on her staff at LSU, upon taking over the Southeastern Conference program in 2021. At LSU, Mitchell’s duties include coaching the post players, which include 6’3” star forward Angel Reese, an Associated Press All-America First Team selection.
LSU’s front court was a big reason the Tigers (32-2) handled Miami (Fla.) in Monday’s NCAA Tournament Elite Eight game in Greenville, South Carolina. Reese had 13 points, 18 rebounds and two blocked shots as the Tigers held a 15-3 edge in second-chance points and outscored the Hurricanes, 34-28, in the paint.
LSU will play VaTech (31-4) in the first game of tonight’s Final Four in Dallas at 6. That game will be broadcast on ESPN and ESPNU.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.