MURRAY — Murray State women’s basketball Head Coach Rechelle Turner announced the addition of Kayla Mitchell to their coaching staff, Tuesday. Mitchell will serve as the team’s graduate assistant coach.
Prior to Murray, Mitchell played as a guard for Central Arkansas. She spent her freshman through junior year at Lamar, clocking 1521 minutes in 79 appearances as a Cardinal.
“Kayla was a talented college basketball player and understands what it takes to compete at high level,” said Turner.
“Kayla’s contagious energy, competitive spirit and willingness to do whatever it takes to be successful will help guide our young women in a positive way.”
A Jonesboro, Arkansas native, Mitchell earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology at Central Arkansas last spring.
Before college, Mitchell played for Jonesboro High School. She helped the Lady Hurricanes to win two Arkansas state titles in 2016 and 2018. She was named 6A All-State selection and All-Tournament team in 2017.
