(TNS) ASHEVILLE, N.C. — UT Chattanooga guard David Jean-Baptiste swerved downcourt Monday night with his team trailing Furman by two in the tournament championship. On the sideline, Head Coach Lamont Paris was frantically rushing toward the official and waving, presumably trying to signal for a timeout, but Jean-Baptiste either didn’t see or didn’t care.
What he saw was a chance, albeit a tough shot attempt that was going to have to be taken from about 35 feet or so from the basket. What he also saw were two Paladin defenders, trying to make that chance as difficult as possible.
His shot lofted up into the air well before the buzzer sounded — everyone in the Harrah’s Cherokee Center knew it — and splashed through the net for a 64-63 victory.
As the celebration spilled onto the court, with the Mocs claiming their first tournament title since 2016, Jean-Baptiste found a free moment, the emotion eventually grabbing him. He hit the floor, hands over his head.
“It’s a dream come true,” he said as confetti fell onto the floor. “The city of Chattanooga, they deserve it.”
The Mocs were an opponent of Murray State’s this season and their win Monday could help the Racers’ NCAA Tournament seeding. Murray State beat UTC, 87-76, in December in Murray.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.