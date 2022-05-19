MURRAY — Until Sunday, it had never happened. In fact, it probably had been an afterthought to most observers.
However, Murray State Head Softball Coach Kara Amundson had always believed that the Racer program could, someday, win the Ohio Valley Conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Saturday, it happened as the Racers beat Belmont in the championship game of the OVC Tournament in Oxford, Alabama.
And so it was, Sunday afternoon, that Amundson and her team gathered inside the Murray Room of the CFSB Center for perhaps the biggest moment in their program’s history. The name “Murray State” appeared in the early stages of ESPN’s NCAA Tournament Selection Show for the first time.
“What a cool moment,” Amundson said a few minutes after the sports entertainment showed that the Racers were being seeded third in this weekend’s Tuscaloosa Regional against PAC-12 power Stanford, who is seeded second. They meet at 5:30 p.m. Friday on the campus of the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa.
“It was incredible. I’m so proud of this group for getting that opportunity to sit back and then watch them celebrate.
“Obviously, we started this 12 years ago (when Amundson was an assistant; this is her 10th year as head coach) and it’s been building a process on what it takes to win a championship because it is so hard to do, obviously. But they’ve put the work in and deserve this opportunity for sure.”
Outfielder Morgan Braundmeier is one of three fifth-year seniors on this team (shortstop Sierra Gilmore and outfielder Jesnen Striegel the others) and she said that magic moment Sunday represents a “dream come true.”
“I’ve only thought about this since my freshman year. I’ve wanted it so bad, and to see our name pop up, especially going to Alabama (a Southeastern Conference powerhouse that has won two national titles), I’m very excited about this,” Braundmeier said, remembering back to another huge moment in her career, when Gilmore threw the ball to first baseman Lily Fischer for the third out of Saturday’s 5-2 win over Belmont that clinched the OVC Tournament title.
“I kind of blacked out a little bit. I was screaming so loud, but the first thing I did was a fist pump and I put my fist as high in the air as I could, then I was running as fast I could for the pitcher’s circle and hugging all of my teammates and just jumping up and down. It was incredible.”
This Murray State team has set both team and individual records this season, but the one that seems to rise over all of them is the single-season wins mark. As the team loaded onto a chartered bus Wednesday afternoon, it began the journey to Tuscaloosa with a 40-16-1 record, three wins more than the previous mark from 2014 and one win more than the Racers’ opponent has achieved this season.
Not all of those wins have come easy. Several of those defeats were quite frustrating, and the Racers did something Saturday that is very hard to do, and remain standing at the end of the day. They lost the first game to Belmont, 3-0, before getting the title-clinching win over the Bruins on the second try and, in the process, left a total of 22 runners on base, including having the bases loaded six times and not scoring a run on those chances.
Usually, that is fatal in this game. Yet, the Racers survived, and now take the experience of having not only emerged alive, but actually having prospered, from that situation to Tuscaloosa.
“We took a big reset between games,” said Gilmore, who carried the Racers’ biggest stick in Game 2 against Belmont, blasting two of her three home runs in the tournament, on her way to being named Most Outstanding Player. “If you look at that game, it’s like a big picture. It becomes real heavy and really big and it’s this thing that you have to do, and I’m thinking that’s what happened in that first game.
“We started going, ‘Oh my gosh! We have to get this hit! We have to make this play!’And it became really, really big. We went back to, ‘Let’s just get one thing at a time,’ and we bought into that.
“It seems to others like maybe we took a hard route, but, for me, there was never a moment in that tournament where I thought we were going to lose, not in a cocky way or arrogant way, but stepping on that field at Oxford, there was a piece of me that said, ‘We’re going to win it all.’”
