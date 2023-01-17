MURRAY — In the final minutes of Saturday’s 81-64 win over Missouri Valley Conference opponent Illinois-Chicago, a large CFSB Center crowd may have seen how Murray State’s men’s basketball team could threaten The Valley’s top teams.
Against a UIC team that took preseason Valley favorite Drake to overtime a few days earlier, the Racers seemed to hit a level of play that had not yet been seen in conference play. At the head of the effort were guards JaCobi Wood and Bryan Moore Jr., who both ended with a game-high total of 21 points to douse the Flames after they had stayed in striking range into the final three minutes.
Murray State (10-8 overall, 5-3 in Valley play) outscored UIC (9-10, 1-7 in The Valley) 12-5 to pull away to the win.
“We lost back-to-back road games (on the Racers’ first Valley Iowa leg at Drake and Northern Iowa) that we thought we could’ve won, so we were just trying to get back and win at home. And we didn’t want to let our fans down today,” said Wood, who did his part with an almost perfect shooting performance as he was 8-of-9 from the field and 3-of-3 from 3-point range on a day the Racers hit 57.8% from the field.
Plus, the Racers did this on the day current Phoenix Suns player Cameron Payne, with Suns Head Coach Monty Williams and most of the team in attendance, had his No. 1 jersey retired, while also leaving some words of wisdom.
“Staying together, that was his main thing. Just staying together and take it as far as we can.”
Wood certainly did his part to involve as many teammates as possible with seven assists. Moore had three but, where Wood’s main strength was scoring from the outside, with a few strong drives to the basket added for good measure, Moore was all about challenging the lane, and won almost every time.
On a day he was 9-of-13 from the field, almost all of them were off drives that started beyond the top of the key. Some ended as highlight reel material, including two layups that required major adjustments around taller defenders to get the ball to the glass.
“That’s my New York City swagger! I’m telling you,”Moore said, drawing laughter during the postgame press conference. “I’m getting real comfortable now and my teammates have been staying on me, saying, ‘Hey! We need you man!
“I think I can definitely be an energy guy off the bench, providing what we don’t have going at the time, whether it’s offense or defense, rebounds. I just want to get in there and change the game when I’m there.”
Moore’s season-high showing highlighted a big day for the Racers’ bench, which outscored the Flames, 20-9. That group also accounted for 14 of the Racers’ rebounds as they won the battle of the boards 40-25 and outscored UIC 11-4 in second-chance points. Forward Sam Murray II had seven of those boards, matching Wood for game-high honors, while Moore had five.
Guard/forward Kenny White Jr. was the Racers’ other player in double figures with 11 points.
UIC trailed 39-28 at halftime but was still in striking range deep into the second half, thanks in large part to guard Jace Carter, who was 5-of-9 from 3-point range and had 18 points. Guard Tre Anderson backed Carter with 13 points, while guard Christian Jones had 12.
