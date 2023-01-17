MURRAY — In the final minutes of Saturday’s 81-64 win over Missouri Valley Conference opponent Illinois-Chicago, a large CFSB Center crowd may have seen how Murray State’s men’s basketball team could threaten The Valley’s top teams.

Against a UIC team that took preseason Valley favorite Drake to overtime a few days earlier, the Racers seemed to hit a level of play that had not yet been seen in conference play. At the head of the effort were guards JaCobi Wood and Bryan Moore Jr., who both ended with a game-high total of 21 points to douse the Flames after they had stayed in striking range into the final three minutes.