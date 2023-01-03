(TNS) The Kings still had a chance to win with just under three minutes remaining against the Memphis Grizzlies, but former Murray State star Ja Morant and Steven Adams made sure that didn’t happen.
Morant had 35 points, eight rebounds and five assists to lead the Grizzlies to a 118-108 victory over the Kings in a New Year’s Day affair Sunday at FedExForum.
Tyus Jones came off the bench to score 18 points for the Grizzlies (23-13), who are second in the Western Conference, just a half-game behind the Denver Nuggets.
No one made a bigger impact than Adams, a 6-foot-11, 265-pound behemoth who had 11 points, a career-high-tying 23 rebounds, three assists and two blocked shots. Adams grabbed a career-high 13 offensive rebounds for Memphis, giving the Grizzlies second- and third-chance scoring opportunities throughout the game.
Former Kentucky Wildcat De’Aaron Fox had 19 points and six assists for the Kings (19-16), who will visit the Utah Jazz today before returning to Sacramento for a five-game homestand. Fellow former Cats standout Malik Monk came off the bench to score 18 points.
The Kings went up 79-74 on a 3-pointer by Keegan Murray midway through the third quarter, but they missed their next nine shots, going scoreless for 4:47. The Grizzlies took advantage, staging a 12-0 run to take an 86-79 lead.
Memphis carried a 91-86 lead into the fourth quarter. The Grizzlies went up by 13 on an emphatic putback dunk by Adams. They took their largest lead of the game when Morant hit a floater to put them up 111-97 with 4:41 remaining. The Kings made one last charge, mounting a 7-0 run to cut the deficit to seven on a 3-pointer by Huerter, but the ensuing possession was a backbreaker.
Morant missed a shot, but Adams grabbed an offensive rebound. Dillon Brooks then missed a 3-pointer, but Adams grabbed another offensive rebound. Morant then missed again, but, again, Adams grabbed an offensive rebound. Finally, on their fourth try, the Grizzlies scored on a floater by Morant to go up 115-106 with 1:54 to play, dashing Sacramento’s comeback hopes.
Morant went 13 of 23 from the field and got to the free-throw line 10 times.
“Yeah, I’ll take responsibility for that because we probably should have turned up the heat on Ja a little bit more,” Brown said.
