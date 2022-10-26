MEMPHIS — It did not take being a basketball expert to know that Monday night’s NBA matchup between Brooklyn and Memphis had a chance to be memorable.
Each side possessed at least one of the best players in the league with Memphis featuring former Murray State star Ja Morant and the Nets having former NBA world champions Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. That alone made Monday’s game at FedEx Forum a hot ticket.
And the game matched the hype. Morant, the league’s Most Improved Player last year, matched teammate Desmond Bane with 38 points and that was enough to outlast Durant and Irving’s 37-point efforts in a 134-124 Grizzlies win.
“That’s Grizzlies basketball at its finest. I always tell guys to be playmakers. Your first mentality is to be a scorer first. You know, try to create advantages against the defense, and then when the defense collapses, you’ve got to be able to make the right play,” said Memphis Head Coach Taylor Jenkins, whose team did that Monday night, especially Morant and Bane.
“Obviously, for those guys to come out and combine for 76 (points) and have 14 assists (with Morant accounting for seven), over half of our assists, that’s impressive. So, when you can lead the charge in that, that just sets an example for the rest of the group. Everyone says we can eat. Everyone can eat when you’re sharing the ball and other guys are benefiting from the three-point line, other situations, but that’s Grizzlies basketball, and for them to display that, we’ve got to continue building on that one game at a time.”
The win moves the Griz — who compiled the league’s second-best regular-season record last season —to 3-1 on the young season. Morant said he sensed that this had the chance to be a special night.
“Big time, I feel like it’s very exciting. Definitely a time for us to see how well we stand against teams like this with two insane players (Durant and Irving). I mean, it’s a tough job covering those guys; it’s pretty much a team effort,” said Morant, who added eight rebounds as well. “I feel like when you guard them, you just got to pray they miss pretty much. But I honestly do feel like we did our job, and you know, forcing it to be tougher shots. Shooting over defenders and players like that … that’s why they’re the greatest in the game, being able to make shots like that as well. So, obviously, you know, we’ve come up with the win, there’s two sides of the ball. We knew as long as we get more stops, we would have been in a good position to win.”
Morant was also 4-for-6 from 3-point range.
“I felt like this summer and fall are not the reason how I’m shooting right now. It’s daily,” he said. “I’ve been playing basketball, you know, constantly putting in the work to become more consistent. We’re shooting the ball, and also in other areas of my game. And I’ve been putting the work in, locking into the gym, creating, you know, pretty much good habits, and I feel like good habits determine your future. I’m shooting the ball at a very high clip right now and just got to stay in that zone, continue to shoot with confidence and also continue to put in the work.”
According to NBA.com, not since Dec. 13, 1983 had there been a game in which each team had multiple players who scored 35 points or more. That game nearly 39 years ago featured 370 points, with Detroit edging Denver 186-184 in three overtimes. John Long (41) and Kelly Tripucka (35) were joined by Isiah Thomas (47), Kiki Vandeweghe (51) and Alex English (47) in the scoring spree.
Those players had 63 minutes to work with on that historic night at McNichols Sports Arena. Morant, Bane, Durant and Irving posted their numbers in a regulation 48 – in fact, the two Grizzlies scored 76 in a combined 66 minutes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.