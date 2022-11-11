SAN ANTONIO — Former Murray State star Ja Morant and guard running mate Desmond Bane had 32 points each and the Memphis Grizzlies beat San Antonio 124-122 in overtime Wednesday night.
Morant played 40 minutes in the win and was 14-of-25 from the field and 2-for-5 from 3-point range. He also had five rebounds and five assists as the Grizzlies moved to 8-4 on the season and a game ahead of Dallas for the lead in the Southwest Division. This was also the Grizzlies’ seventh win in a row against the Spurs.
