Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies reacts during action against the New York Knicks at FedExForum on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Memphis, Tennessee. (Justin Ford/Getty Images/TNS)

 Justin Ford

MEMPHIS — Former Murray State star Ja Morant picked up where he left off from the 2021-22 NBA season Wednesday night by scoring 34 points to lead Memphis to a thrilling 115-112 win over New York at FedEx Forum the 2022-23 season opener for both teams.

Morant also added four rebounds and nine assists in the win. Morant helped supply the game-winning points with his final assist of the night to teammate Tyus Jones for the 3-pointer that put the Grizzlies ahead by three points and wound up being the final points of the game.