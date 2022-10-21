MEMPHIS — Former Murray State star Ja Morant picked up where he left off from the 2021-22 NBA season Wednesday night by scoring 34 points to lead Memphis to a thrilling 115-112 win over New York at FedEx Forum the 2022-23 season opener for both teams.
Morant also added four rebounds and nine assists in the win. Morant helped supply the game-winning points with his final assist of the night to teammate Tyus Jones for the 3-pointer that put the Grizzlies ahead by three points and wound up being the final points of the game.
Earlier in overtime, Morant helped tip the balance toward Memphis by blocking an attempted layup by the Knicks’ Jalen Brunson, then feeding teammate Brandon Clarke for an alley-oop slam that put the Griz up 110-108. From that point, Memphis did not trail again.
In Phoenix, another former Murray State star helped the host Suns recover from a 22-point deficit to nip Dallas, 107-105 at the Footprint Center.
Cameron Payne scored only seven points in the late Wednesday night win, but two of those were huge. Payne’s layup with 3:10 left in the game put the Suns ahead 101-100. They would not trail again, though the Mavericks did draw even at 105-105. A few minutes earlier, Payne fed teammate Damion Lee with a pass that led to Lee’s 3-pointer that pulled the Suns within a point.
