(TNS) ATLANTA — Sharing the ball and getting huge performances from Bogdan Bogdanovic and Delon Wright, the short-handed Hawks (35-35) beat the Grizzlies, 120-105, Friday at State Farm Arena.
Wright, who not long ago had been taken out of the rotation by Hawks coach Nate McMillan, was a dominant force in this game both offensively and defensively limiting former Murray State star Ja Morant. Not known as a shooter, Wright tallied 18 points (7 for 11 field goals, 4 for 6 from 3-point range, 7 for 8 free throws), created for others with six assists and on the other end had a team-high five steals.
“I thought he was just solid, defensively keeping Morant in front of him but offensively, he took his shot when he had it. ... He earned the playing time at that time,” McMillan said of Wright, dating back to when he had shortened the rotation, excluding Wright. “We had a 10-man rotation, and as I mentioned, as I told him, he’s a utility guy for us. What I mean by that, he could go from playing low minutes to starting. And if he can keep his mind on that type of role, I think it’ll help us and he’s done that.
The Hawks led by as much as 21 in the first half and were up 19 at halftime, but the Grizzlies (48-23) started gaining once Morant found his footing in the third quarter. Morant finished with 29 points and Memphis cut the Hawks’ lead to 10 midway through the third quarter, then to 11 with 5:18 left in the fourth, but the Hawks were firing on all cylinders and responded with an 8-0 run with contributions from Kevin Huerter (team-high seven assists, six points), Clint Capela (18 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks, plus-12) and Wright.
They also played with higher energy on defense, limiting Memphis to 8-for 22 from 3-point range, something McMillan took note of: “It’s been a while. Yep. I thought we were solid, packing our paint and keeping the ball in front of us, making them score over the top of us and we’ve talked about that all season long. Certainly tonight was a better job of executing that.”
Up against the No. 2 team in the Western Conference, this was an impressive win for a Hawks team that sits at No. 10 in the Eastern Conference and for nearly the entire season hasn’t been able to find the consistency that carried them to the conference finals last year.
