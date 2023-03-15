(TNS) Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has entered a counseling program, according to a report. Morant, 23, entered a program in Florida and there is no timetable for his return to the Grizzlies.

The Murray State star has been away from the Grizzlies for the past 12 days and has missed the team’s past five games. The Grizzlies originally said Morant would be away from the team for two games, but then added four extra games. Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins offered little information on what type of counseling program Morant entered or the duration of the program.

