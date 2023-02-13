MEMPHIS — Several days after learning he would not be a starter for the upcoming NBA All-Star Game, former Murray State star Ja Morant had a reverse of fortune.
On Friday, the Memphis point guard learned that he indeed would get the start in his second straight All-Star Game next week in Salt Lake City, Utah. This was made possible by the announcement that Golden State future Hall of Famer Steph Curry would have to miss the event due to an injury.
That Morant was tabbed so quickly for a starting spot seems to say that he previously was very much in the running. Most observers had him listed as a lock to be an at-large selection.
Morant made history last year when he became the first Murray State player to be a starter in an All-Star Game. This year’s second starting nod also makes history for the Grizzlies as well as they have never had a player receive that honor two times.
Though he has dealt with some injuries this season, Morant still has made himself one of the most recognizable players in the league, earning highlight clips often on ESPN’s Sportscenter program, as well as NBA broadcasts on TNT and the NBA Network.
Morant’s image is also now appearing on numerous NBA promotional ads as well. And the release of his first signature shoe from Nike on April 23 is expected to be huge.
Also helping keep Morant marketable is the performance this season of his team, the Grizz. Coming into Sunday’s anticipated nationally-televised clash with Eastern Conference leader Boston, the Grizz were in first place in the Western Conference Southwest Division by 4.5 games.
That took a small hit as the host Celtics took a 119-109 win in Boston. Morant did what he could, scoring a game-high 25 points, while grabbing six rebounds and dishing out seven assists, but it was not enough to overcome a Celtics team that had three players score at least 20 points.
Memphis did trail by double digits at halftime but made a game of it late.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.