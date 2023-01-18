MEMPHIS — With a national television audience watching Monday, former Murray State star Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies romped against a depleted Phoenix team.
Morant had 29 points to lead the Griz to a 136-106 win that marked Memphis’ 10th straight win and grew its lead in the NBA’s Southwest Division to 4.5 games over second-place New Orleans. Memphis has a season record of 30-13, tying it with Denver for the second-best record in the league behind Boston’s 33-12 mark.
Morant was his dazzling self one again Monday at FedEx Forum. He was 11-of-20 from the field, including a solid 5-of-8 from 3-point range. He also had seven assists as the Griz had six different players score in double digits.
Morant earned both an NBA All-Star Game and First Team All-NBA nod last year, as well as the league’s Most Improved Player honor, which he promptly handed over to teammate Desmond Bane for whom he had advocated as being most deserving of that particular award.
Monday, after one particularly acrobatic layup on which he was fouled, the capacity crowd at FedEx began chanting “MVP!” for Morant.
This game was to have matched Morant with his now-fellow Murray State retired-jersey recipient, Phoenix reserve point guard Cameron Payne, who is a native of Memphis. However, as has been the case now for three times this season, Payne could not play because of an injury. Payne has been ruled out of games through at least this week.
Payne was back in Murray Saturday to have his number — 1 — sent to the rafters of the CFSB Center and the Suns, who had arrived in Memphis ahead of Monday’s game, accompanied him to Murray to witness their teammate’s big moment. However, it is a Phoenix team that is struggling after achieving the league’s best regular-season record last season and was two wins away from the franchise’s first world title in 2021.
Along with Payne, future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul and former Kentucky sharp-shooter Devin Booker have both been out of action for several weeks due to recurring injuries. This has contributed to a free fall out of the upper echelon of the league standings as Phoenix now sits in fifth place in the Western Conference’s Pacific Division, but only 4.5 games behind first-place Sacramento.
Many NBA observers have said that, once the Suns do regain full strength, they should be able to begin moving back toward the top of the standings.
Memphis will face resurgent Eastern Conference contender Cleveland tonight at FedEx, while the Suns will continue trying to bide time before their main weapons return as they seek a win Thursday against a tough Brooklyn team in Phoenix.
