MEMPHIS — With a national television audience watching Monday, former Murray State star Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies romped against a depleted Phoenix team.

Morant had 29 points to lead the Griz to a 136-106 win that marked Memphis’ 10th straight win and grew its lead in the NBA’s Southwest Division to 4.5 games over second-place New Orleans. Memphis has a season record of 30-13, tying it with Denver for the second-best record in the league behind Boston’s 33-12 mark.