MEMPHIS — After leading his team to its first NBA Playoffs series win in 2021-22, former Murray State star Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies begin their quest for more greatness tonight.
The Griz will meet an improved New York Knicks team in a game set for a 6:30 p.m. tipoff at FedEx Forum in Memphis. The game is also being televised nationally by ESPN.
Morant was voted the league’s Most Improved Player last season as he also was selected to his first NBA All-Star Game since being picked by the Griz with the second overall selection in the 2019 NBA Draft.
Morant and the Griz finished with the second-best record in the NBA regular season, then managed to handle a very difficult Minnesota team in Round 1 of the playoffs. Memphis won that series in six games.
The Griz, though, did not have enough fuel in the tank for eventual world champion Golden State in the second round of the Western Conference Playoffs. Morant played big in that series before injuring a knee in Game 4. That injury marked the end of his season as the Warriors ended that series in six games.
Morant signed a franchise-record $193 million contract extension after the season ended, which is $40 million more than former Griz guard Mike Conley inked in 2016. He finished with some very strong on-the-court numbers, including his postseason worksheet of 27.1 points, 8.0 rebounds and 9.8 assists per game.
Before being injured against Golden State, Morant put his stamp on the series in Game 2, scoring 47 points, including 18 in the fourth quarter of a 106-101 comeback win in Memphis. That marked Morant’s second game of his short NBA career in which he has scored at least 45 points in two playoff games before turning 23. The other two players to achieve that feat were LeBron James and Kobe Bryant.
In the Knicks, the Griz are facing a franchise that was seen as anything but a contender the past several years but showed a lot of signs of life last season.In fact, the Knicks made the playoffs last season, only to drop three games in a row to a young Atlanta team in the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs. That came after the Knicks had beaten the Hawks in Game 2 in Atlanta to tie the series at 1-1.
