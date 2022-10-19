Cavaliers vs Grizzlies, December 20, 2019

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) launches off of Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love in 2019.

 David Petkiewicz, cleveland.com/David Petkiewicz, cleveland.com

MEMPHIS — After leading his team to its first NBA Playoffs series win in 2021-22, former Murray State star Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies begin their quest for more greatness tonight.

The Griz will meet an improved New York Knicks team in a game set for a 6:30 p.m. tipoff at FedEx Forum in Memphis. The game is also being televised nationally by ESPN.