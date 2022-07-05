MEMPHIS — Near the end of the just-completed NBA season, former Murray State basketball star Ja Morant was asked about his future aspirations with the Memphis Grizzlies.
One sentence seemed to say it all.
“Do I want to stay in Memphis? He$$ yeah!”
Late Thursday, that seemed to be emphasized as Morant and the Grizzlies agreed to a deal that will make him the highest-paid player in the history of the Grizzlies franchise, even dating back to their founding in 1995 when they began in Vancouver, British Columbia as the league expanded north of the border into Canada. According to multiple sources, the star point guard and the Grizzlies agreed to a five-year contract extension worth $193 million.
The deal also includes incentives that could make it even more lucrative, as much as $231 million. The Commercial Appeal in Memphis reported that this surpasses the five-year, $153 million deal that former point guard Mike Conley signed with the team in 2016.
““I’m definitely happy to be here,” Morant said in May. “Memphis is my home. As that goes when that conversation comes up, I feel like it will be in the media for everybody to see. If your answer is do I want to be in Memphis: Hell yeah.”
In a Twitter message Thursday night, Morant reiterated his position.
“Memphis is my home,” he said.
This is the capper to a season that saw Morant’s star become brighter. In just his third year with the team, after Memphis took him with the second pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Morant almost averaged a triple-double in the playoffs, scoring 27.1 points, grabbing 8.0 rebounds and dishing out 9.8 assists per game.
Morant helped the Grizzlies to the No. 2 seed with a 56-26 record in the Western Conference, then came up big in their opening-round series with a Minnesota team that proved very difficult to handle. He had a triple-double of 16 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists as Memphis erased a 26-point deficit to win Game 3 in Minneapolis, then had a game-winning layup in Game 5 as he scored 30 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and added nine assists.
The Grizzlies did fall short of the Western Conference Playoffs as future Hall of Famer Steph Curry and Golden State eliminated them in a spirited six-game series in which Morant was injured in a Game 4 loss. However, he put his stamp on this series in Game 2, scoring 47 points, including 18 in the fourth quarter of a 106-101 comeback win in Memphis. Curry and the Warriors went on to win the fourth NBA title for the Warriors franchise since Curry has been with the team.
That marked Morant’s second game of his short NBA career in which he has scored at least 45 points in two playoff games before turning 23. The other two players to achieve that feat were LeBron James and Kobe Bryant.
Morant was named the NBA’s Most Improved Player this season as he also earned his first NBA All-Star selection.
