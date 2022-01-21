MILWAUKEE — Former Murray State star Ja Morant and his Memphis Grizzlies teammates were not able to muster enough pop to defeat defending NBA world champion Milwaukee Wednesday night.
Playing without two key players, the Grizzlies fell to the Bucks by a 126-114 final score as the Bucks were able to set down a late Grizzlies charge. Milwaukee led by double digits throughout the early parts of the game before Memphis cut the lead to 114-111 with about 2:30 remaining on a Morant layup.
However, the Bucks, as they had back in the summer when they took the crown against Phoenix and another former Racer star, Cameron Payne, had the answers down the stretch, hitting eight straight free throws, six from star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, to push the lead back to a comfortable margin.
Morant ended the night with 33 points, matching Antetokounmpo for game-high honors. Bucks guard Chris Middleton, who was huge in the Bucks’ title run last season, delivered again with 27 points.
The Grizzlies played without two key players in guards Dylan Brooks and Desmond Bane. Brooks was out with an ankle injury, while Bane missed the game because of health and safety protocols due to COVID-19. Before Wednesday, Memphis had won 13 of last 14 games.
Morant added 14 assists, giving him a double-double and received some strong compliments from Antetokounmpo after the game.
““I’ve liked him since he came into the league,” Antetokounmpo said. “Unbelievable player, plays the right way. He’s getting better each year. He’s getting his teammates involved. He’s building a great culture with Coach Taylor (Jenkins) in Memphis. They’re a young team, a great team. The future is bright for his team and for himself, also. But, he’s been playing great. He’s one of the best point guards in the league, in my opinion.”
