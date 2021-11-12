MEMPHIS — Former Murray State star Ja Morant had his second 30-plus-point outing of the week Wednesday night, but it was not enough as the Memphis Grizzlies dropped a 118-108 decision to Charlotte.
Morant did what he could, leading the Grizzlies with 32 points, seven rebounds and eight assists but the Hornets’ Kelly Oubre Jr. won the night by coming off the bench to score a game-high 37 points. The loss dropped Memphis to 6-5 on the season. Morant had 33 points in Memphis’ win Monday over Minnesota, also in Memphis.
Meanwhile, another former Murray State product was helping defending NBA Western Conference champion Phoenix claim a 119-109 win over Portland in Phoenix. Guard Cameron Payne had nine points off the bench on 4-of-8 shooting from the field as the Suns moved to 7-3 on the season.
