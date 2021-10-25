LOS ANGELES – If the Memphis Grizzlies are to be a serious contender in the NBA’s Western Conference, they have to show that they compete with the conference’s elite teams.
They may have taken a step on Saturday night. Led by former Murray State star Ja Morant, the Grizzlies made an early-season statement against a team that played for the conference crown last season, the Los Angeles Clippers. Morant had a team-high 28 points, while adding eight assists as the Grizzlies defeated the Clippers, 120-114, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
Morant was one of three Grizzlies to finish with at least 20 points in the game. Teammate De’Anthony Melton had 22 and Jaren Jackson Jr. had 21, including the game-clinching 3-pointer in the final 20 seconds that gave Morant his final assist of the night.
Those efforts countered the game-high 41 points scored by Clippers star guard Paul George. The win left the Grizzlies at 2-0 on the young season as they headed into Sunday night’s matchup with the Lakers, also at the Staples Center.
