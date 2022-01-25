DALLAS — Former Murray State star Ja Morant had yet another huge game Sunday night for the Memphis Grizzlies.
However, it was not enough for a win as Morant’s double-double of 35 points and 13 rebounds was overshadowed by a strong performance from host Dallas, who beat the Grizzlies for the second time in a little more than a week, 104-91.
Morant was 14-of-31 from the field Sunday and 7-of-10 at the free-throw line as he played 41 minutes. He also had six assists. However, Memphis was not playing with all of its weapons as three players, including guard Desmond Bane, a surprise for the team this season, were out.
Dallas’ play, though, had more to do with it as the Mavericks won their 11th game in their last 13 outings. That has allowed Dallas to pull within four games of the Grizzlies for the first place in the Southwest Division. Dallas has also beaten the Grizzlies three out of four times this season.
Memphis next plays Wednesday at San Antonio.
