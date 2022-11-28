(TNS) After dominating their first two games of Thanksgiving Week, the New Orleans Pelicans did not have a turkey trot Friday in Memphis.
The Pelicans fell behind by double-digits minutes into their Southwest Division showdown against the Grizzlies and got trampled in a 132-111 road loss.
The Pelicans had won five of six games headed into Friday’s tilt, but their positive momentum disappeared quickly as Memphis drilled 18 3-pointers.
It also marked the first time in their NBA careers that Memphis guard and former Murray State star Ja Morant had beaten former AAU teammate and Duke star Zion Williamson head to head. But Morant did not want to talk about their situation on the court.
“It’s exciting man, two guys from South Carolina. Where most don’t make it out, and live out their dream, playing basketball at the highest level,” said Morant, who ended with a double-double of 23 points and 11 assists.
“We’re able to provide, not only for ourselves, but for our families. It’s big time. I know we both enjoy it and being out there on the court together is even better. He’s a special talent, obviously. We’re not used to playing against each other; it’s still good, always room for praying he has a very healthy career, being able to showcase his talent at the highest level, being 100 percent.”
In the first quarter, the Grizzlies blitzed the Pelicans. They scored 44 points and drilled eight 3-pointers.
The Pelicans created some positive momentum late in the second quarter as they cut the lead to 14 points. With 1:38 remaining, Williamson, plagued by injuries since declaring for the NBA after one year at Duke, missed a turnaround shot. He jogged back on defense and didn’t try to collect the defensive rebound. Adams wound up with an easy hook shot, which he converted.
Williamson scored 32 points Wednesday in San Antonio. It was one of his best games of the season. His performance Friday was a step backward as he had 14 points on 6-of-12 shooting.
Valanciunas was even worse, scoring four points and committing four turnovers.
The Grizzlies shot 51.6% from the field. The Pelicans provided next to no resistance.
