PORTLAND— After missing a game last weekend due to a non-COVID 19 illness, former Murray State star Ja Morant has returned to the court wth a vengeance for the Memphis Grizzlies.
In his latest appearance Wednesday, Morant narrowly missed a triple-double as he scored 20 points, grabbed nine rebounds and distributed seven assists in a 111-106 win at tough Portland. The win moved the Griz to 5-3 on the season and moved them into a first-place tie with San Antonio in the Southwest Division.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.