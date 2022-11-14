(TNS) MEMPHIS — After their loss to the Grizzlies in the playoffs, Minnesota knew it needed to upgrade its rebounding. To do that, they went out and got one of the best rebounders in the league in Rudy Gobert.
Even with Gobert’s addition, the Wolves remain one of the worst defensive rebounding teams in the league, and once again that bit them when the played the Grizzlies, who defeated the Wolves, 114-103, Friday in Memphis with the Griz scoring 32 second-chance points.
