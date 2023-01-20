(TNS) MEMPHIS —The Memphis Grizzlies’ achieved a franchise record 11th straight win with Desmond Bane and former Murray State star Ja Morant starring in a thrilling 115-114 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday. Darius Garland had a three-point shot on the buzzer blocked by Dillon Brooks, after Steven Adams tipped in with 16 seconds left after Morant’s miss.Bane top scored for the Grizzlies with 25 points, including five-of-eight three-point shooting. Morant added 24 points with eight assists for Memphis, who improved to 31-13, along with 20-3 at home. Morant had spent time in the locker room in the first quarter after copping a knee to his neck, but re-entered the game in the second quarter.Game-winner Adams scored 13 points with 10 rebounds and four assists, while Jaren Jackson Jr had an excellent all-round game with 15 points, seven rebounds, two steals and four blocks.Memphis also managed an 11th consecutive game with 115 or more points.
