MEMPHIS — Former Murray State star Ja Morant missed the final six minutes of Memphis’ NBA Western Conference Playoffs loss Sunday to the Los Angeles Lakers after sustaining an injury.
Morant fell on his right hand after attempting a leaping shot in the lane against the Lakers’ Anthony Davis in Memphis’ 128-112 loss in Game 1 at FedEx Forum. There was no word as to the severity of Morant’s injury that occurred when the Grizzlies only trailed by four points. Morant was called for a charging foul on the play.
