MURRAY— Memphis Head Coach Taylor Jenkins has led the Grizzlies to the No. 2 seed in the NBA’s Western Conference and is getting much attention as a Coach of the Year candidate.
His resume seems to justify such an honor.
Memphis is heading into this weekend’s NBA Playoffs not as a participant in the league’s play-in games but as a team preparing to have home court unless its faces top-seed Phoenix. Memphis’ 56-26 record this season represents an 18-win improvement and marks the first time the franchise has won 50-or-more games since 2014-15 and was at the end of a string of three straight 50-win seasons.
And he has a strong advocate for the Coach of the Year honor, his own All-Star point guard, former Murray State star Ja Morant. Actually, Morant has been hyping others on his team for various postseason honors all season and he became particularly vocal a few weeks ago after the Grizzlies went to Brooklyn and beat a Nets team many believe could be the Eastern Conference’s representative in the NBA Finals later this season.
He took to Twitter.
“Y’all just witnessed the coach of the year, DPOY & MIP tonight,” he said of Jenkins, teammate Jaren Jackson Jr. (for Defensive Player of the Year) and teammate Desmond Bane (for Most Improved Player). The 132-120 win came during a stretch late in the season where Morant did not play because of a knee injury he sustained in Atlanta. “Put some respect on my teammates.”
Without Morant, who was also injured during the early part of the season, again with a knee problem, the Grizzlies have not missed much of a beat, going 20-4. Jenkins has emphatically denied the idea that the Grizzlies are better without Morant, but It is that kind of statistic that seems to drive the idea that Jenkins should be considered for Coach of the Year.
However, Jenkins does not seem to want to take credit.
““I always say when I hear that, that’s a team award. I’ve got so much respect for our players and what they do for us every single day, our staff does it every single day,” Jenkins said over the weekend. “Whatever it’s meant to be is meant to be, but just really proud of what this team has done over the course of the season. I’m blessed to be able to coach this team and to be a leader of this team. And I hope all of our guys get recognition as well.
“It’s been special to this point. I said the other day so much growth has happened individually and as a team we’ve taken our standard up a level one year after another. This is a prime example of our guy’s commitment every single day. That’s player and staff. This is the end of the regular season today, but we know we’ve got some so many bigger goals ahead of us. We’re just really proud of the group’s overall sacrifice and dedication every single day. Everyone’s stepping up in different directions, the whole league faced that with injuries and COVID and whatnot, but what we’ve controlled every single day is just our approach to come in and just work as hard as we can and do it together.”
Now in his third season with the Grizzlies, Jenkins talked about his growth as a coach this season.
“I think just always improving efficiency and my routine. Just how daily I approach what its got to be, you know, for team preparations, understanding the league, from a scouting standpoint I rely on my assistant coaches a lot, the process that we do there,” he said. “I think it’s just really trying to fine tune every little aspect of what we do as a coaching staff to prepare not just our players but the entire staff around us to go out there and be successful.
“I’ve always said I’m my harshest critic, I’m always looking in the mirror in the offseason for something offensive we got to do differently, defensively you’ve got to do differently. From a game management standpoint, how I approach practices, film sessions, toning it back, toning it up, always trying to just get better every single day. I like to say that there’s probably a million things that I can do to continue to get better. But I think it’s just more confidence one year after another and what I feel is working at that time, but I know next year is going to be a different story. There might be a different mood for the team or theme for the team that I have to account for and as the league is ever evolving, how am I keeping up with that.”
