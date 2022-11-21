MEMPHIS— Former Murray State star Ja Morant had a double-double of 19 points and 11 rebounds in Friday night’s 121-110 win over Oklahoma City at the FedEx Forum.
However, Morant was not on the floor for the end of the game after he accidentally stepped on a Thunder player’s foot and emerged with an injured left ankle. The injury occurred with about three minutes left in the fourth quarter.
On Saturday, the Grizzlies issued a statement on Morant’s situation.
“After further evaluation, it was determined that Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant suffered a Grade 1 sprain of his left ankle during the Nov. 18 game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Morant’s return to play timeline will be week-to-week, and updates will be provided as appropriate,” the Grizzlies said in a press release.
The win left the Grizzlies with a one-game lead over Dallas in the NBA’s Southwestern Division. The Griz played Brooklyn Sunday night in a game that started after press time.
The Grizzlies led OKC by four points when Morant left the game with the injury, but outscored the Thunder 9-0 to put the game away.
“You take it in stride. You control what you can control. That’s what it’s all about. We talk about our Grizzly standard, guys coming in and out of the lineup, that’s the nature of the beast,” said Memphis Head Coach Taylor Jenkins.
