MEMPHIS — When former Murray State star Ja Morant basically willed Memphis to a 106-101 come-from-behind win Tuesday night in Game 2 of its NBA Western Conference Playoffs series with Golden State, he joined some very exclusive company.
With his 47-point showing, 18 of which came in the fourth quarter and with one eye injured, Morant became only the third player in NBA history to have scored 45-or-more points in multiple playoff games before the age of 23. The other players are none other than Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant and future Hall of Famer Lebron James.
James, whose Los Angeles Lakers team did not make this year’s playoff field, gave his thoughts on Morant’s performance via Twitter.
“JA is so tough,” the Tweet began, protesting that Morant was named the league’s Most Improved Player last week. “There’s no way Ja should have even been in MIP talks. This guy is a flat out star and always has been.
“Rising super star.”
Morant, who scored 34 points in the Grizzlies’ Game 1 loss on Sunday, said in interview on TNT after Tuesday night’s win that he had been very upset at not making a last-second shot at the end of that game that was blocked by future Hall of Famer Steph Curry.
“I told myself, ‘Hey! We need a win and we were going to get it,’” he said. “So I took it upon myself.”
Morant and the Grizzlies now get several days off before meeting the Warriors for Games 3 and 4 on the West Coast in San Francisco, where a very hostile atmosphere is expected after both teams have engaged in some very physical play.
Morant seemed to indicate that he is ready.
“This is my first time advancing past the first round and, having now played two games (in Round 2), there’s a lot of physicality, lot of no-calls and they’re allowing us to play,” he said.
