MEMPHIS — Friday evening, former Murray State basketball star Ja Morant engaged media in his first official news conference since signing a five-year mega contract with Memphis.
Though the Grizzlies did not officially reveal the monetary figures attached to the deal, multiple media outlets have reported that the 2019 No. 2 overall pick in the NBA Draft would be in line for more than $190 million over that time span. Morant was the NBA’s Most Improved Player this past season and led the Grizzlies to the second-best regular-season record in the league.
Morant was also joined by Grizzlies General Manager Zach Kleiman, who was voted NBA Executive of the Year for his role in building the team into a strong contender. And while Morant’s huge contract extension was on the minds of the assembled media Friday, the stars of the show seemed more interested in talking about what this deal is intended to do —bring “championships” to Memphis.
It was a term they both used multiple times.
“With our roster, I feel like we have every piece we need to be a great team in this league and win a lot of championships,” said Morant, who also was an All-NBA Second Team selection and started in his first NBA All-Star Game this past season. The Grizzlies eventually were eliminated from the playoffs in the second round by eventual world champ Golden State.
“I feel like a lot of credit goes to the organization for making me happy and making me feel at home and allowing me to be myself while I’m out there on the court and being able to play my game. I also thank my coach (Taylor Jenkins) for having that trust in me to be that leader on the floor, whether it be calling the play or whatever makes me happy.”
Morant said that should become easier now that his contract situation is settled. Kleiman said he was envisioning something like this happening from the time he began communicating with Morant after he declared for the Draft upon the conclusion of his sophomore season at Murray State. That came after Morant had become the first player in Racer history to be named a Consensus First-Team All-American.
“From the very beginning, sitting with Ja for the first time and looking straight at each other, the trust level I think clicked really early on,” said Kleiman, who is also Memphis’ executive vice president of basketball operations. “There is no one I’d want at the heart of this team like Ja and I have all of the confidence in the world that, together, we’re going to get to where we want to get and that’s winning championships in Memphis.
“It’s going to continue to be a concern, and we’re going to continue to push to get there as fast as we can.
“We believe that, with Ja with us, on the court and off the court, and with what Ja does in the city of Memphis as well, that could be more significant. This is what you want in the leader of the franchise, of an organization, and we are very fortunate to be in the spot where we are.”
