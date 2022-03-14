(TNS) MEMPHIS – Former Murray State star Ja Morant and the upstart Grizzlies ran rampant in the fourth quarter Friday night at FedEx Forum, recovering from a 15-point deficit and snapping New York’s three-game winning streak, 118-114.
Morant was the thrilling catalyst while scoring 15 of his 37 points in the final period, as the Knicks offense sputtered and stalled. Julius Randle scored 36 points for the visitors, but only six in the fourth quarter, when the Knicks succumbed to Memphis’ 36-18 run to end the game.
It was a disheartening way for the Knicks (28-39) to finish an otherwise encouraging Western Conference swing. With Charlotte and Atlanta both winning Friday, Tom Thibodeau’s squad is now 4 1/2 games out of the final play-in spot with only 15 to play.
In other words, Friday night was damaging to the Knicks.
Briefly, though, they looked ready for an upset. The Knicks controlled the third quarter, building that 15-point advantage behind Randle’s bullish offense and an all-around committed defense. But that disappeared quickly — within about seven minutes of game action – and Morant’s lay-up giving Memphis a one-point edge midway through the fourth quarter.
RJ Barrett finished with 23 points on 9-of-25 shooting for the Knicks, who finish their season-high seven-game road trip in Sunday in Brooklyn.
The Grizzlies (46-22) represent the most exciting young team in the NBA, a surprising contender led by Morant. They’re ranked second in the West, giving legitimacy to their brash play and proclamations.
