MEMPHIS — Former Murray State star Ja Morant helped his Memphis team make a statement Saturday night to the team at the top of the NBA’s Western Conference standings.
Morant scored a team-high 23 points, grabbed seven rebounds and had four assists as the Grizzlies mauled Denver, 112-94, at FedEx Forum. This comes after the Nuggets took a victory by about the same margin in the teams’ first game of the season in Denver before Christmas.
The game featured two of the NBA’s divisional leaders as Denver has an almost insurmountable 11.5-game lead over Minnesota in the Western Conference’s Northwest Division, while the Grizzlies are in charge of the Southwest Division by five games over Dallas. However, this showdown never had a chance of matching the pregame hype.
Memphis took control quickly, building a healthy early lead and keeping a firm grip on the Nuggets the rest of the way. The win pulled Memphis within six games of the Nuggets for No. 1 spot in the Western Conference and home-court advantage through the Western Conference Finals.
