MEMPHIS — Former Murray State star Ja Morant helped his Memphis team make a statement Saturday night to the team at the top of the NBA’s Western Conference standings.

Morant scored a team-high 23 points, grabbed seven rebounds and had four assists as the Grizzlies mauled Denver, 112-94, at FedEx Forum. This comes after the Nuggets took a victory by about the same margin in the teams’ first game of the season in Denver before Christmas.

