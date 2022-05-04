MURRAY —If former Murray State star Ja Morant achieved legend status in Memphis’ Game 5 comeback win over Minnesota in the first round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs last week, he may have outdone himself Tuesday night.
Morant almost single-handedly pulled the Grizzlies past veteran-laden Golden State, 106-101, as he helped them erase a four-point deficit in the fourth quarter by scoring 18 of his 47 points in the final 12 minutes at the FedEx Forum. The 47 points ties his playoff high mark.
Most important, the series is now tied at 1-1 after the Warriors stole Game 1 Sunday in a game where Morant had a chance to win the game but was blocked on a driving layup.
“I probably went to bed at 3 or 4 (in the morning). It was on my mind a lot, especially with missing that layup,” Morant said in an interview on TNT after the win. “I told myself, ‘We need to win, so I took it upon myself to do it.
“Pretty much, I was just taking what the defense was giving me. They were sagging off and I got my three ball going early and that gave me a lot of confidence, so I was happy with my shot. I was just being a point guard, taking what they were giving me.”
Morant began taking the game over for the second-seeded Grizzlies after future Hall of Famer Steph Curry banked in a 3-pointer with less than five minutes to go that put the Warriors ahead 92-89. Morant began scoring at will.
His 3-pointer that put the Grizzlies up 99-98 with 2:24 left. After Curry (27 points) scored to regain the lead for the Warriors at 99-98, Morant immediately answered with a floater that put the Grizzlies up 100-99. Then, after Morant was fouled pursuing an offensive rebound, he buried two free throws to give the Grizzlies a 102-99 lead with 49.8 seconds left.
After Draymond Green scored to pull the Warriors back within one, Morant answered with another floater for a 104-101 lead. Morant would finish his night by burying two more free throws after the Warriors’ Klay Thompson was called for a traveling violation.
Tuesday’s game followed Sunday’s game as Memphis owned the first two-thirds of the game, leading by double digits before the Warriors made their move and took the lead in the fourth quarter. On that occasion. Thompson’s follow bomb was the difference.
Tuesday, Morant had the answer.
