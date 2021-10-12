MEMPHIS — Former Murray State star Ja Morant has started well for the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA preseason.
The high-flying Grizzlies point guard has made two appearances so far, both of which ended with much success.
In his last game, which was on Thursday, Morant had 16 points as part of a balanced attack in the Grizzlies’ 128-98 win over Charlotte in Charlotte. Morant was part of a starting lineup that had every player score in double figures. Morant was a solid 5-of-10 from the field, grabbed five rebounds, had two assists and blocked two shots in the win.
He did not play in Saturday’s 91-87 loss to Atlanta in Memphis.
Morant opened the preseason in style on Tuesday when he scored a team-high 27 points as the Grizzlies defeated defending world champion Milwaukee, 87-77, in Memphis. In that game, Morant was 11-of-18 from the field, including 1-of-4 from 3-point range. He also grabbed six rebounds and had four assists.
Memphis played Detroit Monday in Memphis, but that game was not completed as of press time Monday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.