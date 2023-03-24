MEMPHIS —Former Murray State star Ja Morant made his successful return Wednesday night for the Memphis Grizzlies, coming  off the bench for the first time in his career as they won their fourth straight game, beating the Houston Rockets 130-125.

Morant returned after his NBA-imposed eight-game suspension with 17 points and five assists, receiving a standing ovation from the home fans upon his injection into the game.

