MEMPHIS — Former Murray State star Ja Morant of the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies was not in the lineup for Monday night’s 128-103 dismantling of Atlanta.
Reports out of Memphis indicated that Morant missed the game at FedEx Forum with a thigh injury. This came after Morant had been on a tear that included his franchise-record sixth triple double last week in a win over Oklahoma City and a double-double Friday against Detroit in Memphis.
Friday, Morant had 15 points and 12 assists, while adding six rebounds and three steals in a 114-103 win over the Pistons.
Morant was one of several players not seeing the floor Monday night, including his star guard counterpart, Trey Young, of Atlanta. Morant’s status for tonight’s game with 2021 world champion Milwaukee is not known, but speculation is that this injury is not serious and should not prompt a longterm absence.
Morant’s status will be updated on the NBA’s injury report throughout the day today. The Grizzlies are tied with suddenly-hot New Orleans for first place in a very competitive Western Conference Southwest Division race at 18-9. Memphis has won six straight games heading into tonight’s matchup with the Bucks, who currently own a 3 1/2-game lead in the Eastern Conference Central Division.
Tonight’s game is set for 7:00 and will be aired on NBA TV.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.