MEMPHIS — Former Murray State star Ja Morant of the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies was not in the lineup for Monday night’s 128-103 dismantling of Atlanta.

Reports out of Memphis indicated that Morant missed the game at FedEx Forum with a thigh injury. This came after Morant had been on a tear that included his franchise-record sixth triple double last week in a win over Oklahoma City and a double-double Friday against Detroit in Memphis.