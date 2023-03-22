MEMPHIS — If everything continues going according to plan, former Murray State star Ja Morant will return to the Memphis Grizzlies lineup tonight.
Morant has been the subject of much attention, for the wrong reasons, the past month or so, culminating with an incident that appeared on a social media live stream in which he was holding a firearm at a Denver nightclub, while apparently intoxicated. This was the latest in a series of reported events in which Morant’s behavior was widely questioned.
Morant has not played since the March 4 incident that occurred after the Grizzlies lost to the Nuggets in Denver. The NBA officially suspended him for eight games for conduct “detrimental to the league.” In response, Morant spent the past almost two weeks in a Florida counseling facility.
Morant’s suspension ended Monday and he was eligible to play, but the Grizz chose to hold him out of that night’s home game with Dallas, which Memphis won, 112-108, at FedEx Forum.
Tuesday, following a Grizzlies practice, Morant talked about his situation, ahead of tonight’s expected return against Houston.
“I’m completely sorry for that,” Morant said in comments reported by Memphis television station WATN ABC24, as he apologized for the events that caused his suspension. “So, you know, my job now is, like I said, to be more responsible, more smarter, and don’t cause any of that no more.”
Multiple news sources reported Monday that conditioning was the main reason Morant did not play against Dallas. He was not allowed to work out at the Florida rehab facility, it was reported.
“You can’t simulate an NBA game, but you try to do the best you can,” Memphis Head Coach Taylor Jenkins said. “So trying to get as much full-court action as possible (particularly in individual drills and a scrimmage with the team’s reserves Monday, as well as Tuesday’s practice session) — that was the main goal.”
Morant was in attendance for Monday’s game and was greeted with much applause from the fans. He reportedly addressed his situation to teammates and coaches on Monday.
The two-time All-Star leads Memphis with 27.1 ppg and 8.2 assists per contest.
One interesting aspect to come from Tuesday’s post-practice activities was a report that Morant had told teammate Dillon Brooks Monday night that he was willing to make his return not as a starter. He apparently was willing to come into games from the Grizz bench.
Brooks addressed this Tuesday.
““I said; ‘He##, no.’ You’re too good of a player,” ABC 24 reported Brooks as saying. “You’re the engine of this team, and I’m going to need you out there getting reps and getting acclimated to who you are as that third quarter, fourth quarter closer.” n
