MEMPHISIf everything continues going according to plan, former Murray State star Ja Morant will return to the Memphis Grizzlies lineup tonight.

Morant has been the subject of much attention, for the wrong reasons, the past month or so, culminating with an incident that appeared on a social media live stream in which he was holding a firearm at a Denver nightclub, while apparently intoxicated. This was the latest in a series of reported events in which Morant’s behavior was widely questioned.