MEMPHIS — Former Murray State stars Ja Morant and Cameron Payne continued to make strong impacts in the National Basketball Association as they helped their teams to wins during the Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday weekend.
Monday, Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies had the NBA spotlight to themselves as they entertained Chicago in a battle of two of the best teams this season in the NBA. In the end, it was Morant and the Grizzlies getting the best of the action as they handled the Bulls by a 119-106 final score that gave Memphis its 12th win in its last 13 outings.
Morant was a big part of that effort as he scored 25 teams, tying him with teammate Desmond Bane for game-high honors. Morant also had four assists and three rebounds in the win.
Meanwhile, on Sunday, Payne and the defending Western Conference champion Phoenix Suns were continuing to show that they have eyes on returning to that level this season.
Phoenix easily handled host Detroit by a 135-108 score that gave Phoenix its 16th road win in 20 tries, best in the NBA.
Payne was a big part of the Suns’ success as he scored 20 points, grabbed five rebounds and dealt five assists. Payne was 8-if-12 from the field and that included a 3-of-6 showing from 3-point range.
Memphis will be in Milwaukee Wednesday to meet the defending world champion Bucks.
