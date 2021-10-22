MEMPHIS — Former Murray State stars Ja Morant and Cameron Payne opened their 2021 seasons Wednesday with strong outings.
At the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Morant dazzled the fans and the opposition with a 37-point performance in the Gtizzlies’ 132-121 win over Cleveland. The former Racer All-American played 34 minutes and was 17-of-29 from the field, while adding six rebounds, six assists and two blocked shots to his worksheet.
The Grizzlies’ next game will be Saturday night against the Los Angeles Clippers on the West Coast.
Meanwhile, in Phoenix, Payne had 10 points off the bench in 14 minutes but it was not enough as the defending Western Conference champion Suns fell to visiting Denver, 110-98. Payne was one of seven Suns players to score in double digits.
The Suns will next face the Los Angeles Lakers tonight in L.A. Tipoff is set for 9 at the Staples Center for a game that will be aired live on ESPN.
