MEMPHIS — Apparently coming off the bench agrees with former Murray State star Ja Morant.
For the second straight game since returning from an NBA-issued suspension after a series of off-court incidents, Morant provided a strong performance from the pine in a Memphis win. Friday, Morant scored 18 points and had eight assists as the Grizzlies crushed Houston, 151-114, at FedEx Forum in Memphis.
The win clinched a playoff spot for the Grizz as they moved 9.5 games ahead of second-place New Orleans in the NBA’s Southwest Division. Memphis also remained 3.5 games behind Denver for the top overall seed in the Western Conference Playoffs.
Meanwhile, another former Murray State star, Cameron Payne, was having a nice game of his own as a member of the Phoenix Suns on Saturday night. Payne found double digits in the scoring column with 14 points in a 125-105 win over a Philadelphia team in contention for the top spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs.
The loss kept the 76ers two games behind first-place Boston in the Atlantic Division, while the Suns, who broke a three-game losing streak, stayed six games behind Sacramento in the Pacific Division.
Payne also added seven assists in his role as the backup to future Hall of Famer Chris Paul at point guard.
