MEMPHIS — Apparently coming off the bench agrees with former Murray State star Ja Morant.

For the second straight game since returning from an NBA-issued suspension after a series of off-court incidents, Morant provided a strong performance from the pine in a Memphis win. Friday, Morant scored 18 points and had eight assists as the Grizzlies crushed Houston, 151-114, at FedEx Forum in Memphis.

