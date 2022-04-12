MEMPHIS — Former Murray State stars Ja Morant and Cameron Payne both did not see action in their respective teams’ final games of the NBA regular season.
One night after returning from an extended stay on the injury list, Morant, the team’s starting point guard, was back on the sidelines for Memphis’ 139-110 loss to Boston at the FedEx Forum in Memphis. This appears to have been precautionary as Morant was joined by several of the Grizzlies’ regulars in not seeing the floor.
Morant returned to action Saturday after missing nine games with soreness in his right knee. The 2022 NBA All-Star selection helped lead his team to the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference for the upcoming NBA Playoffs. Memphis (56-26) will begin play Saturday and will have home-court advantage against its opponent, who is to be determined.
That will be decided during play-in games this week that include Minnesota, the Los Angeles Clippers, New Orleans and San Antonio.
Payne, who is the backup to Phoenix Suns future Hall of Famer Chris Paul at point guard, missed the final two games of the regular season for a team that had long since secured the top seed in the Western Conference after winning the conference last season. Phoenix went on to play Milwaukee in the NBA Finals, falling 4-2 in that series.
Payne was listed as having knee soreness. It is not known how this will affect him going forward as the Suns, whose 64-18 is the best in the entire league by a wide margin, will begin play in the playoffs on Sunday.
Payne made a huge impact for the Suns last season when he took the starting role for the first two games of the Western Conference Finals with the Clippers after Paul was forced to the sidelines because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Payne’s Game 2 performance resulted in his career-high point total of 29 as the Suns edged the Clippers in Phoenix.
