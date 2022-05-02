MEMPHIS — Former Murray State star Ja Morant probably could not have played better for Memphis Sunday in Game 1 of its second-round series with Golden State in the NBA Western Conference playoffs.
However, while he scored 34 points, dished out 10 assists, grabbed nine rebounds and made several key plays down the stretch, it was something the Grizzlies did well in their first-round win over Minnesota that cost them Sunday at the FedEx Forum. Where they killed Minnesota on the offensive glass, the Grizzlies let the Warriors have too many second chances.
Golden State’s Klay Thompson took advantage of the last of these mistakes with a follow 3-pointer with about 17 seconds left to give the Warriors a 1-0 series lead with a 117-116 win.
Game 2 is set for Tuesday night in Memphis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.