MURRAY —Former Murray State star Ja Morant missed his second game Wednesday night since injuring a knee late last week against Atlanta.
The injury occurred in the fourth quarter of the Grizzlies’ loss at Atlanta in which Morant left the game but seemed to be on his power. However, whether out of caution or concern, Morant was not on the floor for Wednesday’s high-profile clash with the Brooklyn Nets in Memphis. The Grizzlies are currently one of the top teams in the NBA’s Western Conference and this game was shown to a national television audience on ESPN.
However, in pregame comments Wednesday, Memphis Head Coach Taylor Jenkins did not sound overly concerned about the former NBA Draft No. 2 overall selection from 2019 missing games.
“His spirits are great. He’s dealing with some soreness that crept up in the last couple of days, just offloading that. He’s getting evaluated today. We don’t really have a firm update until (today). We’ll have a better feel after working with our medical team,” Jenkins said, adding that a daily evaluation was being performed at the time he met with the press, about two hours before tipoff at the FedEx Forum.
“They’re doing that right now. Right now it’s soreness. That’s what he’s feeling. They’re diving in a little bit more to see what’s actually going on and what course of action may need to be taken, but the evaluation process is still going on.”
The Nets are trying to fight their way into the Eastern Conference playoff hunt after a slow start. The return of future Hall of Fame forward Kevin Durant and standout guard Kyrie Irving has helped fuel some success as of late.
On Tuesday, Durant had some very strong comments about Morant, who had already been ruled out of Wednesday night’s game.
“When you got a future Hall of Famer at the head of the snake, it just makes everybody better,” Durant said of Morant on ESPN.com after Monday night’s 114-106 Nets win over the Utah Jazz. “He’s a combination of players, I feel,” Durant said. “I think the greatest players in our game can transform into anybody at any given point. And I think Ja’s on the way to that. When he’s playing, I see like two or three, four different Hall of Famers in his game. From [Allen] Iverson, to he might make a [Michael] Jordan-like layup, or he might run down the court like a [Russell] Westbrook or a [Derrick Rose].
“And his float game is up there with some of the best that’s ever played. I don’t want to gas him up too much since we’re playing against him, but I think the sky’s the limit for him. His future is obviously bright. He makes everybody better ... even opponents, so it’s about the level you approach that game with and I’m looking forward to it.”
Durant also said that the Grizzlies front office has done a good job putting pieces around Morant.
“When you look at the collection of guys they have -- all hard-nosed guys with chips on their shoulder,” Durant said. “And they’re well-coached ... so you got the addition of Steven Adams, you got Kyle Anderson, you got Tyus Jones, solid veteran players that can help some of the younger guys in the league. So I think they got a good mixture of players on their team.”
