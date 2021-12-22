MEMPHIS — The return of former Murray State basketball star Ja Morant went pretty well Monday night, except for one thing.
Morant and his Memphis Grizzlies could not stay in control of Oklahoma City after racing to an early 16-point lead and, ultimately, the Thunder came back to beat the Grizzlies, 102-99. That loss was the second in a row for the Grizzlies, who fell to 19-13 on the season.
Morant was in the starting lineup for the Grizzlies as he played his first game since sustaining a knee injury on Thanksgiving weekend. Morant played 28 minutes, finishing with 16 points, six rebounds and eight assists.
The Grizzlies will be back in action Thursday night when they head to San Francisco and meet the Golden State Warriors.
