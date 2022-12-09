MEMPHIS — Former Murray State star Ja Morant missed one start with an ankle problem earlier this week.

His return to the lineup Wednesday probably made visiting Oklahoma City wish he had stayed out another game or two. Simply, the Memphis point guard had a night to remember, nothing his sixth-career triple-double and setting a Grizzlies all-time record in the process as Memphis used a big fourth quarter to silence the Thunder, 123-102 at the FedEx Forum.