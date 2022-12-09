MEMPHIS — Former Murray State star Ja Morant missed one start with an ankle problem earlier this week.
His return to the lineup Wednesday probably made visiting Oklahoma City wish he had stayed out another game or two. Simply, the Memphis point guard had a night to remember, nothing his sixth-career triple-double and setting a Grizzlies all-time record in the process as Memphis used a big fourth quarter to silence the Thunder, 123-102 at the FedEx Forum.
Morant ended the night with 26 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists.
“What a special night, huge congrats to Ja. We celebrated him (after the game) in the locker room, and he immediately just put all the shine on his teammates and said, ‘I appreciate all that you do,’” said Memphis Head Coach Taylor Jenkins. “He wants to celebrate with them, but we knew his capabilities, the high-level player, high-level teammate that he is. This is just one of many. When he came off, I said ‘Just keep it going, you got more to come’, and he was like, ‘You know it’. So, just really proud of him. It is a credit when you get triple-doubles, it’s on you, it’s on your teammates. He always pushes everything to the team, so really proud of that humbleness, but this is just continuing more of the beginning of great career.”
Morant said he was trying to take in the moment.
“An honor, big time. I know a lot of great players have been in this organization, and for me to be the franchise-record holder for triple doubles, it’s crazy,” he said. “I feel like it’s something you got to earn, but I feel like my teammates are right up there with me, with history. Obviously, it’s my name, but without those guys, it wouldn’t have been possible. I wouldn’t have the assists, wouldn’t have been able to have the points without them out there on the floor; they open up so much for me on the floor. It also helps them as well and being able to knock down shots is big time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.