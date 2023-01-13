MEMPHIS — As one former Murray State basketball star returned to action with one NBA team Wednesday, another remained out and will stay that way for at least two weeks.

Memphis point guard Ja Morant, who had missed three games due to thigh soreness, returned with a vengeance Wednesday night against San Antonio. Morant scored 38 points to lead the Grizzlies to a 135-129 win that maintained their lead in the Western Conference’s Southwest Division as they moved 3 1/2 games ahead of New Orleans for first place. 

