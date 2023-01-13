MEMPHIS — As one former Murray State basketball star returned to action with one NBA team Wednesday, another remained out and will stay that way for at least two weeks.
Memphis point guard Ja Morant, who had missed three games due to thigh soreness, returned with a vengeance Wednesday night against San Antonio. Morant scored 38 points to lead the Grizzlies to a 135-129 win that maintained their lead in the Western Conference’s Southwest Division as they moved 3 1/2 games ahead of New Orleans for first place.
The win was also Memphis’ eighth in a row.
Meanwhile, the news was not as positive for Payne, the backup to future Hall of Famer Chris Paul in Phoenix. Payne, who took Paul’s place for 14 games between November and December and helped the Suns to a 9-5 mark in that time, sustained a strain to his right foot two games after Paul returned during a game in Houston and was not able to play for the next nine games.
Payne did return for a game, then re-injured the foot a week ago in Cleveland.
Reports now indicate that Payne will miss at least two more weeks in an effort to help the foot fully heal. This is the same foot he broke in his second year, 2016, with Oklahoma City.
Payne is one of several key Suns players currently out of action due to injuries.
