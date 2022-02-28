(TNS) CHICAGO — The Memphis Grizzlies found a rare streak of mortality in DeMar DeRozan on Saturday night at the United Center, snapping his NBA-record eight-game streak of 35-point games with at least 50% shooting and ending the Chicago Bulls’ six-game winning streak with a 116-110 win.
DeRozan finished with 31 points on 10-of-29 shooting, while former Murray State star Ja Morant scored a career-high 46 for the Grizzlies.
The Grizzlies are well-built to beat the Bulls, and they completed a two-game season sweep. It’s easy to identify two of the Bulls’ most glaring weak points: defending the pick-and-roll and allowing second-chance scoring. The Bulls give up 12.3 second-chance points per game, the fourth-most in the league, and opponents often bludgeon their defense through mismatches on switched screens.
Both of these weaknesses are exacerbated by the absence of Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso. They’re also the bread and butter of the Grizzlies offense.
The Grizzlies lead the league with 18.2 second-chance points and 14 offensive rebounds per game, and they live off the chemistry of Morant and Steven Adams in the pick-and-roll.
Defending that connection is nearly impossible for every NBA team. Adams uses his hulking 6-foot-11 frame to set crunching screens, giving Morant plenty of space to slip into cracks toward the basket. Adams averages 5.5 screen assists per game, which ranks fourth in the league.
Bulls guards struggled to fight through those screens, but switching didn’t offer any relief — it just placed a vastly undersized defender on Adams as he crashed through the paint like a wrecking ball. Adams pulled down 21 rebounds, eight of them offensive boards.
Bulls center Nikola Vucevic stood at the core of this offensive storm, and he didn’t have the right answer on either side of defending screens — not light-footed enough to track Morant blazing downhill on switches, not quite physical enough to win a one-on-one duel with Adams in the paint.
Morant is a player teams work to slow, not stop. The slippery third-year guard is an All-Star for a reason, averaging 26.7 points while dominating the league’s weekly highlight reels.
Bulls rookie Ayo Dosunmu locked down Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young two nights earlier, but the matchup with Morant was different. Morant showcased his singular style in the second quarter, launching skyward to pirouette midair and dish a backhanded layup off the backboard.
Dosunmu played only 22 minutes. Zach LaVine also guarded Morant in the final minutes, bellying up to the younger guard in an attempt to force the ball out of his hands.
None of it worked as Morant finished 15 of 28 from the field and 13 of 15 from the line in his career-high performance.
“He’s really good at those in-between shots that you kind of want to give up your defense — the contested floaters, especially in between midranges,” Bulls gurd Coby White said. “And he’s really good at getting downhill. We honestly could have done a better job of being more physical, getting into the ball more. ... He’s a really good player. Once he gets it going, he’s hard to stop.”
Despite Morant’s rampage, the Bulls still nearly stole the game. They scored 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to pull within two at 101-99 with 4:38 to play and later cut their deficit to 111-110 with 25.5 seconds left.
