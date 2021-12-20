MEMPHIS — As last week progressed, rumblings about the possible return date of former Murray State star Ja Morant to the Memphis lineup grew louder and louder that it was imminent.
In fact, several reports out of Memphis were pointing to Morant’s return date being as early as Sunday against Portland in Memphis. However, in the hours leading into Sunday’s 5 p.m. tip at the FedEx Forum, it was learned that, while Morant had recently been cleared from COVID-19 protocols related to a possible exposure case, the knee injury that has kept him out of the Grizzlies’ lineup since Thanksgiving weekend still was preventing his return.
A check of the NBA’s injury list for games on Sunday showed that Morant was still listed as out of action. The reason given was the left knee sprain that he suffered on Nov. 26 in a game against Atlanta in Memphis.
Meanwhile, the Grizzlies have kept rolling without their top draft pick of 2019. Heading into Sunday, Memphis was the NBA’s hottest team, having won nine of its last 10 games. Interestingly, all nine of those wins have come without Morant on the floor.
When Morant was on the floor earlier this season, he was playing at the highest level of his professional career. Morant was averaging 24.1 points a game, 5.6 rebounds a game, as well as 6.8 assists a game.
At Murray State, Morant needed only two years to leave a lasting impression, helping the Racers to a pair of Ohio Valley Conference Tournament titles and a win over Marquette in the 2019 NCAA Tournament, His play earned him First Team All-American honors, marking the first time for that honor to be bestowed on a Racer player. He then made more history when Memphis made him the No. 2 pick in the ‘19 NBA draft, the highest draft position of any Racer player.
Memphis plays Oklahoma City tonight in Memphis.
